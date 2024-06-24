Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 260 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.60. 2,010,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,963. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.