Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 36 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $527.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,442. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.