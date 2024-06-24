Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 567 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $624.34. 114,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $615.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $444.19 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

