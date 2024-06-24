Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 112,794 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

