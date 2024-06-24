Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,004,000 after purchasing an additional 503,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450,574 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after acquiring an additional 373,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 4,029.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 245,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($516.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

