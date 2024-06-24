Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Summit X LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

