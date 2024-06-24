Bangor Savings Bank Has $127,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 68,005 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

