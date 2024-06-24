Bangor Savings Bank Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $29.89 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

