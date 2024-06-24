Bangor Savings Bank Has $89,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,704 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

