Bangor Savings Bank Has $892,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.72.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

