Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Bank First stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.33. Bank First has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

