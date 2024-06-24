BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.6 %

BKU traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 97,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,542,000 after acquiring an additional 280,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after acquiring an additional 251,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 93,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290,232 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

