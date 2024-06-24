Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Shopify were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,452,000 after buying an additional 1,837,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

