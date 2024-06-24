Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edison International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after buying an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $210,327,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after buying an additional 667,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Edison International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after buying an additional 580,117 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

