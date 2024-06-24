Barclays Raises UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $100.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

UMB Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.08. 134,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,636. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,649,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,012 shares of company stock worth $1,601,971. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after buying an additional 265,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

