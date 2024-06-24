Barclays Trims East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price to $105.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EWBC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 181,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,230. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after purchasing an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,469,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

