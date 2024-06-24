Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

