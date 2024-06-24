BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.15.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE BCE opened at C$44.65 on Monday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$43.96 and a 12 month high of C$60.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.10.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.