Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $919.05 million, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.