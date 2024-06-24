Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Shares of BHLB stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $919.05 million, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
