Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $878.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.