BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $84.64

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.64, but opened at $86.98. BioNTech shares last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 65,057 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $95.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

