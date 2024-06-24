BitShares (BTS) Tops One Day Volume of $138,738.30

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $138,738.30 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get BitShares alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,445,383 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.