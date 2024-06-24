BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $801.56. 150,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,405. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $791.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.