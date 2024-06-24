BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Insider Buys A$20,000.00 in Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Robin Tedder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,245.03).
BlackWall Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About BlackWall
