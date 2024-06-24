BNB (BNB) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $83.07 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $562.88 or 0.00923655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,558 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,565,906.05273405. The last known price of BNB is 570.12633445 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,484,286,569.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

