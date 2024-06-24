BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

NYSE CHD opened at $108.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

