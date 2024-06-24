BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) vs. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Head-To-Head Review

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.30 million ($1.25) -0.96 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$152.63 million ($2.17) -9.65

Analyst Ratings

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86

BriaCell Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,406.28%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $28.36, suggesting a potential upside of 35.42%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Kura Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.35% Kura Oncology N/A -37.52% -34.11%

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics beats Kura Oncology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers. The company has a collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate combination of the Bria-IMT. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a clinical collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression and/or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

