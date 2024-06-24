Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $130.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $331.09 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

