Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

