BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $54,638,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $58,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.