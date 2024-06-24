Brokerages Set Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Price Target at $67.25

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.39. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Axos Financial by 213.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 130.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $896,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

