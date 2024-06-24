Brokerages Set Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Target Price at $44.83

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
