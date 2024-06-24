Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target at $161.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FN opened at $246.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.82. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $257.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.