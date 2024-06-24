Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $1.49

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

FTC Solar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. Analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 114,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,160.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 97,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 967,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,403.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 109.1% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,410 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 225.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

