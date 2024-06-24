Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Price Target at $38.00

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $32.06 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

