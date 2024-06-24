Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Target Price at $33.82

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.82.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HASI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:HASI opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.