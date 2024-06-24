Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $240.50

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.50.
Several research firms have commented on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Shares of MANH opened at $240.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
