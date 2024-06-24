Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $240.50

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.50.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $146,984,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH opened at $240.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

