Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $200.25

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,928,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,508,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

