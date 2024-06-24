Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Target Price at $12.75

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 265,093 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 453,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 304,876 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,690,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,027.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 202,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

