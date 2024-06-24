Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) PT at $36.36

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

