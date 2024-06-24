Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,819,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

