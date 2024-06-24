Brokers Issue Forecasts for J.Jill, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for J.Jill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

JILL stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $366.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

In related news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $415,895.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $396,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,103,957 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 2,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

