Brokers Offer Predictions for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACB. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$7.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$383.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.65.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.