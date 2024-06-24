Brokers Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

