Brokers Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.34 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

