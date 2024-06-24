Brokers Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.99 EPS.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion.
Get Our Latest Research Report on COP
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
Shares of COP stock opened at $111.34 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.