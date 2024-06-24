Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.44. Brookline Bancorp shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 12,201 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after buying an additional 870,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 178,733 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

