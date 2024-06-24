Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BU opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.51. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burcon NutraScience
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.