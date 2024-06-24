Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BU opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.51. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

