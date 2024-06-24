Bureau Veritas SA (BVVBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.78 on July 26th

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.7799 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.
Bureau Veritas Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS BVVBY opened at C$56.94 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$44.55 and a 1-year high of C$61.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.20.
About Bureau Veritas
