CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CAE by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,216,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.61. 94,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

