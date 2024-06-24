Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $34.28

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.28, but opened at $35.20. Caleres shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 19,152 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,252.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,849 shares of company stock worth $3,659,716. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

